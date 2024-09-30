Toronto Raptors president and CEO Masai Ujiri said Monday at media day that the team will be rebuilding in 2024-25.

"I would use the word rebuilding. That's the right word. We have a clear path going forward. Young team. Growing team... I think everybody sees that loud and clear," Ujiri said Monday when asked to label the upcoming season with an adjective.

Ujiri pointed out young teams have difficulty winning in today's NBA, saying one of the keys to success this season will be measured in "growth and progress with all our players."

Ujiri also mentioned second-year head coach Darko Rajakovic, saying he was impressed with how he spent his time since finishing last season.

"Darko has had an unbelievable summer. I truly appreciate everything he's brought on to this team and the program. His development process is incredible. Attention to detail, player by player."

Rajakovic on the rebuild

Rajakaovic echoed much of what Ujiri said regarding the team's young roster and the growth they're hoping to see from the team's young core.

"This year we have a clean slate and we're going to start building our foundation," said Rajakovic.

That foundation the second-year head coach mentioned will be mainly focused on establishing a defensive identity, citing that "everything comes down to playing with a lot of effort and finishing possessions."

The Raptors finished 25-57 last year, finishing with their worst winning percentage since the 2002-03 season. The team has undergone a variety of changes to their core, including trades of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby that landed Toronto RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, among others.

The Raptors will open the 2024-25 season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 23.