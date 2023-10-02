Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Monday the team has not "yet" opened extension talks with star forward Pascal Siakam.

"I’m under contract. I’m a Raptors player. That’s what I’m focused on," the 29-year-old added of his own status. "I’m focused on the present."

Another not-so-encouraging endorsement from Siakam when asked about his future with the Raptors and whether he'd be open to signing an extension: "I just want to be a part of something awesome... I want to win games and have fun... That's all I care about right now." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 2, 2023

Siakam is entering his eighth NBA season. He has one season remaining on his current contract worth $37.9 million per season and is currently eligible to sign a four-year, $192 million extension with the Raptors.

If Siakam were to be named to another All-NBA team in the upcoming season, he would be eligible for a supermax extension.

He is a two-time All-NBA selection, but did not achieve the feat last season. Ujiri said the team wants to see how Siakam and other players fit under new head coach Darko Rajaković this season.

“We believe in Pascal," Ujiri said. "We believe in a lot of our players but we didn’t play the right way last year and we want to see them play the right way.”

Masai on pending free agents: "We've always taken care of our players here and we're going to see how that plays out. We've got time to discuss with them or take whatever direction we're going to take."



Says he hasn't spoken to Siakam re: extension "yet" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 2, 2023

Siakam and guard Gary Trent Jr. are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.

A Douala, Cameroon native, Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game last season. He was originally selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and was a member of the 2019 Championship team.