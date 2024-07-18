Memphis Grizzlies centre Zach Edey left Thursday's Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a right ankle injury.

Edey, 22, was hurt after landing on the foot of Pelicans guard Jordan Ford while attempting to block a shot at the rim.

The Toronto native walked off the court under his own power, but did not return to the contest. He was making his return to the lineup after missing the last five games with left ankle soreness.

Edey was taken ninth overall by Memphis out of Purdue, where he averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He won two Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year awards in his time as a Boilermaker.