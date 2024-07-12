Memphis Grizzlies centre Zach Edey will not appear in Friday’s Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings, as reported by TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Edey, 22, was selected ninth overall by the Grizzlies last month out of Purdue, where he averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game en route to winning two Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year awards in his four years with the Boilermakers.

The Toronto native made his Summer League debut in Salt Lake City earlier this week, and posted 14 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks, including a miraculous buzzer-beating tip-in to send the game against the Utah Jazz to overtime.