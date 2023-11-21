MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward Jake LaRavia will have a procedure to repair a corneal abrasion of his left eye that will keep him out at least two to three weeks.

The Grizzlies said Tuesday night that LaRavia will be re-evaluated then and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 19th pick overall of the 2022 draft out of Wake Forest, LaRavia has played five games for the Grizzlies this season, the last in a loss at Utah on Nov. 1. LaRavia was assigned to Memphis' G League team, the Hustle, on Monday and was recalled Tuesday.

This is the third injury update from the Grizzlies in five days starting Nov. 17 with guard Marcus Smart missing three to five weeks with a sprained left foot. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, played all of eight minutes before he hurt his foot in a Nov. 14 loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers.

On Monday, Memphis announced Luke Kennard will miss a minimum of two weeks recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee with forward Xavier Tillman Sr. now is considered week to week recovering from his own injured left knee.

Memphis already is without two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games this season, and center Steven Adams was ruled out before the season started due to needing surgery for a knee first hurt last January. Brandon Clarke is busy recovering from a left Achilles tendon torn last March.

The Grizzlies (3-10) visit Houston on Wednesday and went into Tuesday night’s games tied with Portland seven games back of the 10th spot in the Western Conference. ___

