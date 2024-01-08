Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who recently returned from suspension, will have season-ending shoulder surgery to correct a torn labrum, the team announced on Monday.

"At Saturday's training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear," the team said in a press release.

Morant, 24, averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in nine games this year. He missed the first 25 games of the season due to suspension for conduct detrimental to the league.

Morant was suspended late last season and for the beginning of this one after brandishing a gun in two separate posts on social media last spring.

“I ain’t play a game in eight months. Had a lot of time to learn myself. A lot of hard days where I went through it," said Morant after making his return to the Grizzlies lineup on December 19.

Memphis has played well this season with Morant on the court, finishing with a record of 6-3 with their star guard. Without him, though, they are a paltry 7-20 entering play on Monday.

The team finished second in the Western Conference each of the last two seasons, but were able to win only one series in the playoffs in those two runs - two years ago they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.