Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will undergo toe surgery on his right foot after sustaining turf toe while participating in a live basketball run outside of the team facilities.

A timeline will be provided once he undergoes the procedure but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson and the Grizzlies agreed on a five-year, $240 million maximum extension on Monday. The deal includes a player option in the final year of the contract in 2029-30.

The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Defensive Team selection and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23, when he averaged 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks per game.

Over his seven-year NBA career, Jackson has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star for the second time last season, scoring 22.2 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies selected Jackson Jr. fourth overall out of Michigan State in the 2018 NBA Draft.