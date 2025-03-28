The Memphis Grizzlies have parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced on Friday.

Jenkins led the Grizzlies to a 44-29 record and sit tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons, president and general manager Zach Kleiman said in statement. "This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership."

The 40-year-old has been at the helm of the Grizzlies for the last six season, going 250-214 during his time.

He helped lead the team to three playoff appearances and won the Southwest Division in 2022 and 2023.