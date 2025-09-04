Olivier-Maxence Prosper has a new home.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Montreal-born forward has signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Prosper, 23, was waived by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Originally taken with the 24th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft out of Marquette, Prosper had spent the past two seasons with the Mavs.

He appeared in 52 games last year, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 boards in 11.2 minutes a night. Prosper has started five of his 92 career NBA games.

Internationally, Prosper has represented Canada at various youth levels and was a member of the squad at the 2021 FIBA U21 World Cup.