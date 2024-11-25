MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant was in the lineup Monday night for the Grizzlies against Portland after missing Memphis' previous eight games with hip and pelvic muscle injuries.

The two-time All-Star guard had been listed as questionable. The Grizzlies announced about 45 minutes before the game that he would play against the Trail Blazers.

Morant was injured on a drive to the basket in the second half of the Grizzlies' 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6.

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and five rebounds in eight game this season.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said he would be “minute-conscious” with Morant but added that the player was under no restrictions. The Grizzlies play four games at home over the next seven days.

“We'll definitely be smart, but not that restrictive,” Jenkins said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba