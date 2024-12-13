The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday.

The Heat would get the more favorable second-round selection, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the earliest the trade can be finalized by NBA rule is Sunday.

Bryant averaged 4.1 points in 10 games off the bench for Miami this season. Indiana will become his fifth team, after pre-Miami stints with the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

He fills a need at backup center for Indiana, which was seeking depth behind Myles Turner. The Heat open up a roster spot and free up some of the logjam at the post position, with Nikola Jovic and rookie Kel'el Ware among those getting backup minutes behind Bam Adebayo.

Bryant is earning $2.1 million this season.

