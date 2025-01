INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is sitting out against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

He has a sore lower back after a fall at Portland on Saturday. Adebayo warmed up at Intuit Dome but was then ruled out and is day to day.

Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Miami.

