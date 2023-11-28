Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night with an ankle injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Butler, 34, logged 37 minutes of floor time on Nov. 24 against the New York Knicks, scoring 23 points, adding three assists and a pair of rebounds in the Heat's 100-98 loss.

The Houston, Tex., native has played in 14 games this season, averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Butler played six seasons in the Windy City, before seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.