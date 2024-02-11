MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is missing Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons.

The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break.

“Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss,” said a statement released by the Heat from his agent, Bernie Lee.

Injuries have limited the 34-year-old Butler, who leads the Heat in scoring at 21 points per game, to 37 games this season.

