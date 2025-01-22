The Miami Heat are planning to suspend star forward Jimmy Butler for two additional games, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Butler reportedly missed a team flight on Wednesday, according to Charania.

The latest suspension continues an ongoing saga between the Heat and Butler - the 35-year-old was suspended seven games by the team at the start of January, when the team announced they were going to seek to trade the star.

The Heat said the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team,” the Heat said in a statement, one day after Butler said in a postgame press conference that he does not believe he can be happy playing in Miami going forward.

Since the original suspension, Butler and team president Pat Riley have repeatedly clashed in the media.

Butler returned to action and has played three games since the seven-game suspension concluded.

In 25 games this year, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has spent the last six seasons in Miami.