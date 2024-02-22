SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Grant Williams scored 24 points and the Charlotte Hornets shot past the Utah Jazz 115-107 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brandon Miller added 16 points and Tre Mann had 13. The Hornets made 20 of 42 3-pointers and upped their record to 14-41.

With Charlotte down 94-88, Nick Richards highlighted a 14-0 run with an emphatic follow dunk and Williams made two free throws to lift the Hornets to a 102-94 lead with 5:16 remaining.

The Jazz got to 111-107, but Bridges made back-to-baskets to clinch the game for the Hornets, who lost 10 straight before their current winning streak.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points for Utah. Collin Sexton added 17 and Keyonte George had 16. The Jazz have lost five in a row and 11 of 14.

Utah rookie Taylor Hendricks had career highs of 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Jazz have pivoted to playing their young players after three rotation players (Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio) were traded this month.

The Jazz rookies sparkled in the third quarter as Hendricks, George and Brice Sensabaugh, who had a career-high seven points, combined for 25 of Utah’s 38 points and the Jazz took a 90-85 lead.

But the fourth-quarter collapse with many of their veterans dropped the Jazz to 12-1 at home and 20-2 overall when leading after three quarters this season.

The Hornets began winning once pre-deadline trades brought Mann, Williams, Vasa Micic, Seth Curry and Davis Bertans.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Golden State on Friday night.

Jazz: Host San Antonio on Sunday night.

