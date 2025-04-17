Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard, who has missed a month with deep vein thrombosis, is no longer taking blood thinners and has been cleared by team doctors to begin working out towards making a return, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Lillard last played on March 18 in a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

It was reported earlier this week that Lillard would miss the start of the playoffs.

"Damian's most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

"Damian's health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian's progress."

A product of Weber State, Lillard just completed his 13th NBA season and second with the Bucks.

The nine-time All-Star appeared in 58 games this season, averaging 24.9 points on .448 shooting, 7.1 assists and 4.7 boards over 36.1 minutes a night.

The Bucks won three of four regular-season matchups with the Pacers this season.