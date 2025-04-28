Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard has suffered a torn Achilles, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Lillard sustained the injury in the opening quarter of the Bucks' 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday.

This will end his season and keep him out for a significant portion, if not all, of next season.

The 34-year-old had just returned from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf to play in the postseason. The calf issue had caused Lillard to miss the Bucks' final 14 regular-season games as well as the opening game of this series.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds on .448 shooting in 58 games during the regular season for Milwaukee. It was his second year with the Bucks since coming over in a blockbuster deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in September of 2023.

The Bucks will aim to keep their season alive without Lillard in Game 5 Tuesday night in Indianapolis with the Pacers leading the best-of-seven series 3-1.