Adrian Griffin has been fired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Griffin, a former Toronto Raptors assistant, was in his first season with the team.

Joe Prunty is expected to be named interim head coach.

The Bucks are expected to make assistant Joe Prunty interim coach, sources tell ESPN.

The Bucks currently sit at 30-13 and second in the Eastern Conference.

Griffin, 49, was in his second stint with the Bucks, having previously served as an assistant from 2008 to 2010. He also served on the staffs of the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder before spending the past five seasons with the Raptors with whom he won the 2019 NBA Championship.

A swingman in his playing days, Griffin appeared in 477 career games over nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics.

Adrian Griffin was the Bucks' head coach for just 43 games.



At 43 games, Griffin's tenure is tied for the third-shortest in NBA history.

At 43 games, Griffin's tenure is tied for the third-shortest in NBA history.