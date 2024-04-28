The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on Sunday as both have been listed as out for tonight's Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks trail 2-1 and look to even the series on the road.

Watch Game 4 of the Bucks vs. Pacers LIVE at 7:00pm ET/4:00 ppm PT on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Antetokounmpo has not played in the series due to a calf strain. He has not played since April 9th, a span which also included the Bucks final three regular-season games.

Lillard will miss his first game of the postseason after straining his Achilles tendon in Game 3. He appeared to sustain the injury in the first quarter but returned in the second quarter and finished with 28 points and eight assists. The point guard was seen wearing a walking boot following the game.

Without both star players in the lineup, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers says the team will need to adjust but will be ready for Sunday's game.

“We have 24 hours to work on that and figure it out,” Rivers said Saturday. “In the past, without [Lillard], we've had Giannis at the point. If he doesn't play, you have to just figure out something. We have guys. There are certain ways in the motion offence we can play, we've worked a little bit on that, so we'll be ready.”

Lillard is averaging 32.3 points and 5.3 assists in 40.7 minutes per game this series.