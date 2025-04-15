The Milwaukee Bucks will not have Damian Lillard in their lineup on Saturday for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference opening-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the 34-year-old guard is still not medically cleared from the blood clot that has kept him out of action since Mar. 18.

Charania notes that doctors continue to monitor Lillard for progress towards clearance. The expectation is for Lillard to be available at some point during the postseason.

A product of Weber State, Lillard just completed his 13th NBA season and second with the Bucks.

The nine-time All-Star appeared in 58 games this season, averaging 24.9 points on .448 shooting, 7.1 assists and 4.7 boards over 36.1 minutes a night.

The Bucks won three of four regular-season matchups with the Pacers this season.