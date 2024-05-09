Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games by the NBA.

The ban comes after Beverley repeatedly threw a ball at spectators behind the Bucks' bench during their season-ending Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers on May 2 in Indianapolis and then refused to take a question from an ESPN producer after the game.

Late on Wednesday, Indianapolis police confirmed that an investigation into the incident was opened. A statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the force would “review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.”

For his part, Beverley apologized for his actions on his podcast, saying that he was called a particular word by a fan.

“I’ve been called a lot of stuff in this league,” Beverley said. “I haven’t been called that one … Still inexcusable. It doesn’t matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better.”

After the game, Beverley refused to take a question from ESPN producer Malinda Adams when she said he didn't subscribe to his podcast.

Then you can’t interview me,” he said. “No offence.”

Adams later said that Beverley called to apologize

A native of Chicago, the 35-year-old Beverley just completed his 12th NBA season. The Arkansas product has appeared in 666 career games with the Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.