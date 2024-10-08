The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the WNBA Finals on Tuesday with an 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of their semifinal series.

Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds for the Lynx to lead all scorers, Courtney Williams scored 24 points, while Kayla McBride added 19.

The Lynx will face the top-seeded New York Liberty for the championship.

This is Minnesota’s seventh trip to the WNBA Finals, they have captured the league’s title four times, including their most recent triumph over Los Angeles Sparks in 2017.

The Liberty booked their place in the Finals by eliminating the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the other semifinal matchup.

They will be trying to capture their franchise first championship, they have played for the WNBA title five times previously.