Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.

Edwards made his comments postgame following the Timberwolves’ 107-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 29 at Paycom Center.

"I'm going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight," he said during his on-court postgame interview on the Timberwolves' TV broadcast.

"The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible," Edwards told ESPN. "We was playing 8-on-5."

The 22-year-old is having a career season in Minnesota, averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists through 44 games this season.

The Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference this season with a 33-14 record.