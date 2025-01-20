The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely with a big toe injury.

He suffered the injury on Jan. 15 against the Golden State Warriors and has missed the last two games. An MRI revealed a Grade 3 left toe sprain and the team is seeking a second opinions on treatment options.

In 40 games this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing an average of 26.4 minutes per game.

The 27-year-old was acquired in a blockbuster trade on Oct. 2 along with Julius Randle, Keita Bates-Diop and a lottery-protected first-round pick from the New York Knicks in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns and James Nnaji's draft rights while the Charlotte Hornets received DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., Duane Washington Jr., three second-round picks and financial compensation as part of the three-team deal.