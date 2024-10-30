SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-best 28 points, Brandin Podziemski had 19 points and fueled a furious second-half comeback, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from down 20 early to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-106 on Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson had a season-high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting and eight rebounds for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points.

Jonathan Kuminga, who started the initial three games for Golden State but was averaging 8.0 points on 33.3% shooting, came off the bench to score 17. Reserve Lindy Waters III had 21 points and nine rebounds in his best game yet for Golden State.

The short-handed Warriors needed everything from everybody with starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins sidelined.

Curry missed the game with a sprained left ankle he injured in the second half of Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers. He is set to be re-evaluated Friday.

Wiggins and De’Anthony Melton each sat out with lower back strains. Coach Steve Kerr called Wiggins questionable for the second straight matchup against New Orleans on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans held a 44-34 rebounding edge after dominating the boards in the initial quarter.

Warriors: The Warriors limited their turnovers to eight after committing 21 on Sunday and forced New Orleans into 24 for 34 points — making 15 steals. Golden State overcame shooting 5 for 23 in the opening quarter — 2 of 13 from 3-point range — to fall behind 31-14.

Key moment

Podziemski's 3-pointer with 8:22 left in the third tied the game. He scored again the next time down, sparking the Warriors to a 71-67 lead they never relinquished. He also blocked two shots.

Key stat

Hield returned to the starting lineup and overcame a slow start to make seven 3-pointers after a disappointing home debut Sunday in which he missed 8 of 9 3s and scored eight points.

