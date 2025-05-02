Mitch Johnson will be the permanent head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Johnson, 38, took over the job in an interim role last November when Gregg Popovich took a leave following a stroke.

With the news that Popovich has stepped away from the bench and moved into a president of basketball operations role, the job is now Johnson's for good.

A native of Seattle, Johnson guided the Spurs to a 31-45 record last season.

Undrafted out of Stanford as a player, Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the G League Austin Spurs in 2016 and won a title on the bench in 2018.

In 2019, Johnson joined Popovich's NBA staff.

With Popovich's exit, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra becomes the NBA's longest tenured coach.