Montreal's Boucher gets more playing time for Raptors after season on bench

TORONTO — Chris Boucher was back, for at least one game.

The veteran forward spent most of last season at the far end of the Toronto Raptors' bench, rarely seeing playing time. Even with the team rocked by a raft of injuries, Boucher averaged 14.1 minutes of play over 50 games, his lowest numbers in both categories since the 2019-20 season.

But Boucher was the first Raptor substituted into the game in Toronto's 136-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He finished with a team-best 18 points and made four of five three-pointers.

"Everybody wants to be on the floor and last season was a little bit harder for me to find minutes," said Boucher, who grew up in Montreal. "But I can’t stop. The goal is to get better and the plan is to help this team.

"Right now that’s all I’m trying to do now. I’m trying to be effective more and need to find ways to impact the game."

Boucher averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in his limited playing time last season. Those numbers are all below his career average of 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and one block per game.

The relatively undersized Raptors will need his six-foot-nine frame this season, especially with backup centre Kelly Olynyk (back) of Kamloops, B.C., out to start the campaign. As it is, six-foot-five Ochai Agbaji started at forward for Toronto on Wednesday.

"You just keep believing that it’s going to get better," said Boucher. "At this point, every time I’ve been with the Raptors it’s been a lot of injuries that comes and goes.

"Hopefully it’s just a couple bruises and we come back here a full team."

Boucher got one of the loudest ovations from the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd during team introductions before the home opener. As the last remaining member of Toronto's 2019 championship team, he is still a fan favourite.

All-star forward Scottie Barnes said he appreciated Boucher's attitude after the 2023-24 campaign where he was not a regular member of head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation.

"No matter what, he's going to keep his head up, man," said Barnes. "He's going to go out there and play as hard as he can out there on the floor. That's what he does.

"He changes games. So when he gets in the game, he's going to change the game in some way, some impact, and he's going to give it his all."

Boucher said he worked hard in the off-season to earn his way back into Rajakovic's good graces and develop a rapport with his teammates.

"I’ve played a lot of basketball with these guys this summer, with Scottie, I think this summer is really helping us to jell together," he said.

"We had good moments (tonight), I think we just have to keep it going for more."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.