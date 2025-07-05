MINNEAPOLIS -- — Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and the Minnesota Lynx topped the Golden State Valkyries 82-71 on Saturday night.

The Valkyrie took a 56-54 lead in the middle of the third quarter with a 10-0 run that started with a pair of 3-pointers by Tiffany Hayes but the Lynx closed with a 15-4 run to take a 69-60 lead into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota pushed the lead to 78-63 on Kayla McBride's 3-pointer with 4:16 to play.

Courtney Williams scored 15 points for the Lynx (16-2) and McBride added 12.

Hayes had a season-high 23 points for Golden State (9-8), which had won two straight and four of five. Kayla Thornton scored 13 points, but only two after the first quarter. Stephanie Talbot added 10.

Minnesota shot 53% and put together a 14-0 run to take a 25-18 lead after one quarter. The Valkyrie made two early 3-pointers but missed their next eight.

Collier had six straight Lynx points early in the second quarter for a 10-point lead and hit a 3 with 2:46 to go until halftime for a 41-31 lead. Monique Billings scored the next five points for the Valkyries to make it 41-36 at the break.

Up next

The Valkyries play the second of four road games Monday at Atlanta. The Lynx host Chicago on Sunday