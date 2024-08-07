Jeremy Lamb has called time on his NBA career.

The 32-year-old swingman announced his retirement after 10 NBA seasons on Wednesday.

"Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn't come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything," Lamb wrote on Instagram. "I know I wouldn't be where I'm at without the love and support from my family and friends, so I want to take a moment to express my appreciation. I'm thankful for the many ways you've been there throughout my career. I also want to acknowledge my teammates, who have made this experience unforgettable. To my coaches, thank you for your guidance and belief in me. Your impact on my life goes beyond the court. Now it's time to catch another dream."

A native of Henrico, VA, Lamb spent 2023-2024 with the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate Stockton Kings. His season ended in March with a severe ankle injury. He last played in the NBA in 2021-2022 with the Kings.

An NCAA champion with Connecticut in 2011, Lamb was originally taken with the 12th overall selection of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of his rookie season as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Rockets.

Lamb would go on to play in 573 games with the Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Kings. His best season came in 2018-2019 with the Hornets when he averaged 15.3 points a night.

For his career, Lamb averaged 10.1 points on .439 shooting, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists over 20.8 minutes a night.