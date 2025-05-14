NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making an “inappropriate comment" to the officials during Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against Minnesota.

The league announced the penalty on Wednesday, saying Green's comments during Saturday's game, which the Warriors lost 102-97, questioned “the integrity of game officials.”

Green has received a league-high five technical fouls this postseason and would have to serve a one-game suspension if the total reaches seven. He also has been called for two flagrant fouls.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for accumulating too many flagrant fouls that postseason and was suspended for one game in the 2023 playoffs for stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

According to the website Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career, with $185,000 coming for actions toward officials. He also has been docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

