NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 on Sunday for how he confronted and used profane language to game officials.

NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine Sunday night for the incident Saturday in Indiana's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.

Siakam confronted game officials after the game. With the Pacers trailing 119-116 and needing a 3 to force overtime, Siakam instead dunked with a second left on the clock in the loss. Siakam said after the game he didn't think and called it a stupid play.

“We got to get a 3 off at that point, so probably my bad,” Siakam said.

