TSN keeps you updated with the latest news and rumours from around the NBA as the free-agency window opened as of 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Harden staying with Clippers

Point guard James Harden plans to sign a two-year, $70 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Harden averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 72 games last season for L.A. after being acquired in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jazz waiving Yurtseven

The Utah Jazz are planning to waive centre Omer Yurtseven, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Yurtseven, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games during the 2023-24 season.

Love finalizing two-year deal with Heat

Forward Kevin Love is reportedly set to stay with the Miami Heat on a two-year, $8 million deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Love joined the Heat in February after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 55 games split between the Heat and Cavs last season, Love averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Warriors moving on from Paul

The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday they have waived guard Chris Paul.

The team had until Sunday to decline the $30-million option on Paul's contract for next season.

Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in 58 games in 2023-24.

Christie to sign four-year deal with Lakers

Guard Max Christie, a restricted free agent, intends to sign a four-year, $32-million contract to return to the Los Angles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Christie, 21, is entering his third season in the NBA after being selected 35th overall in 2022.

He averaged 4.2 points and shot 35.6 per cent from three-point range last season.

Porter Jr. to sign with clippers

Kevin Porter Jr. will reportedly make his return to the NBA on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic's Shams Sharania reports.

The 24-year-old guard-forward last played for the Houston Rockets during the 2022-23 campaign and registered 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 59 games.

Drummond lands with 76ers

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that centre Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year deal with at least $10 million.

Drummond, 30, averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in 79 games for the Chicago Bulls last season.

Celtics keeping Queta