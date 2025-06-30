NBA Free Agency Blog 2025: Kings meeting with Schroder, Westbrook

Keep up with all the news and signings as NBA free agency begins.

Kings to meet with guards Schroder, Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings have arranged meetings with guards Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Haynes adds the Kings are looking to sign both free agents veterans.

Schroder, 31, averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 75 games with the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets last season.

Westbrook, 36, spent last season with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 75 games. The former NBA MVP has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in 1,237 career games with the Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz make Clarkson buyout official

The Utah Jazz have finalized the buyout of guard Jordan Clarkson, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

Clarkson, 33, averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Jazz last season. He won the Sixth man of the Year Award in 2020-21.

Grizzlies sign Aldama to three-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed restricted free agent Santi Aldama to a three-year, $52.5 million deal to return to the team, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 boards, and 2.9 assists last season, his fourth in the NBA. He has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies after being originally selected by the Utah Jazz and dealt to Memphis a week after the draft in exchange for Jared Butler and a 2022 second-round pick.

The Grizzlies are also expected to agree on a five-year, $240 million maximum extension with centre Jaren Jackson Jr., according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option in the final year of the contract in 2029-30.

Guard Cam Spencer also agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Grizzlies.

Rockets to sign Finney-Smith

The Houston Rockets and forward Dorian Finney-Smith have agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Reed to return to Pistons

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Lakers agree to deal with LaRavia

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two--year, $12 million deal Jake LaRavia, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.