Catch all-U.S. NBA broadcasts right here on TSN.

NBA on TSN All-US Preseason Schedule Date Time (ET) Away Home TSN Network October 9, 2023 8pm Spurs Thunder TSN2 October 10, 2023 7:30pm Cavaliers Hawks TSN+ October 12, 2023 7pm Pistons Thunder TSN3/5 October 13, 2023 7:30pm Heat Spurs TSN2 October 13, 2023 10pm Warriors Lakers TSN2 October 18, 2023 7:30pm Nets Heat TSN+ October 20, 2023 10pm Spurs Warriors TSN+

2023-24 NBA on TSN All-U.S. Broadcast Schedule Date Time Away Home TSN Network October October 24, 2023 7:30pm Lakers Nuggets TSN October 24, 2023 10pm Suns Warriors TSN October 25, 2023 7pm Celtics Knicks TSN October 25, 2023 9:30pm Mavericks Spurs TSN October 28, 2023 8pm Heat Timberwolves TSN October 30, 2023 10:30pm Magic Lakers TSN October 31, 2023 7:30pm Knicks Cavaliers TSN October 31, 2023 10pm Spurs Suns TSN November November 1, 2023 10pm Clippers Lakers TSN November 3, 2023 7:30pm Knicks Bucks TSN November 3, 2023 10pm Mavericks Nuggets TSN November 4, 2023 1pm Suns 76ers TSN November 6, 2023 7pm Warriors Pistons TSN November 10, 2023 7:30pm Nets Celtics TSN November 10, 2023 10pm Lakers Suns TSN November 12, 2023 8pm Thunder Suns TSN November 13, 2023 7:30pm Knicks Celtics TSN November 14, 2023 7pm Heat Hornets TSN November 14, 2023 10pm Timberwolves Warriors TSN November 15, 2023 10pm Cavaliers Trail Blazers TSN November 17, 2023 10pm Suns Jazz TSN November 18, 2023 8:30pm Thunder Warriors TSN November 18, 2023 6pm Knicks Hornets TSN November 20, 2023 8pm Clippers Spurs TSN November 21, 2023 7:30pm Cavaliers 76ers TSN November 25, 2023 5pm 76ers Thunder TSN November 25, 2023 7:30pm Lakers Cavaliers TSN November 25, 2023 10:30pm Mavericks Clippers TSN November 26, 2023 3:30pm Trail Blazers Bucks TSN November 26, 2023 8pm Spurs Nuggets TSN November 27, 2023 7pm Lakers 76ers TSN November 27, 2023 10:30pm Nuggets Clippers TSN November 28, 2023 7:30pm Bucks Heat TSN December December 1, 2023 10pm Nuggets Suns TSN December 2, 2023 4pm Warriors Clippers TSN December 2, 2023 9pm Thunder Mavericks TSN December 11, 2023 10pm Nets Kings TSN December 12, 2023 7:30pm Lakers Mavericks TSN December 12, 2023 10pm Warriors Suns TSN December 13, 2023 8pm Lakers Spurs TSN December 14, 2023 8:30pm Timberwolves Mavericks TSN December 15, 2023 10pm Knicks Suns TSN December 16, 2023 9pm Thunder Nuggets TSN December 18, 2023 10:30pm Knicks Lakers TSN December 19, 2023 7:30pm Grizzlies Pelicans TSN December 19, 2023 10pm Celtics Warriors TSN December 22, 2023 7:30pm Nuggets Nets TSN December 23, 2023 12:30pm Bucks Knicks TSN December 23, 2023 3:30pm Celtics Clippers TSN December 23, 2023 8pm Lakers Thunder TSN December 25, 2023 5pm Celtics Lakers TSN December 26, 2023 8pm Timberwolves Thunder TSN December 30, 2023 8:30pm Mavericks Warriors TSN January January 1, 2024 8pm Pistons Rockets TSN January 2, 2024 8pm Spurs Grizzlies TSN January 5, 2024 7:30pm Knicks 76ers TSN January 5, 2024 10pm Grizzlies Lakers TSN January 6, 2024 8pm Bucks Rockets TSN January 7, 2024 3pm Trail Blazers Nets TSN January 8, 2024 8pm Jazz Bucks TSN January 9, 2024 7:30pm Trail Blazers Knicks TSN January 10, 2024 7:30pm 76ers Hawks TSN January 11, 2024 7:30pm Celtics Bucks TSN January 11, 2024 10pm Suns Lakers TSN January 12, 2024 7:30pm Rockets Pistons TSN January 12, 2024 10pm Hornets Spurs TSN January 13, 2024 8pm Warriors Bucks TSN January 14, 2024 7pm Clippers Timberwolves TSN January 15, 2024 1pm Rockets 76ers TSN January 15, 2024 3:30pm Spurs Hawks TSN January 15, 2024 10:30pm Thunder Lakers TSN January 16, 2024 10pm Thunder Clippers TSN January 17, 2024 7:30pm Bucks Cavaliers TSN January 18, 2024 10pm Grizzlies Timberwolves TSN January 19, 2024 7:30pm Nuggets Celtics TSN January 20, 2024 3pm Bucks Pistons TSN January 21, 2024 6pm Heat Magic TSN January 21, 2024 10pm Trail Blazers Lakers TSN January 23, 2024 7:30pm Knicks Nets TSN January 23, 2024 10pm Lakers Clippers TSN January 24, 2024 10pm Hawks Warriors TSN January 25, 2024 7:30pm Celtics Heat TSN January 26, 2024 7pm Mavericks Hawks TSN January 27, 2024 3pm Heat Knicks TSN January 27, 2024 5:30pm 76ers Nuggets TSN January 27, 2024 8:30pm Lakers Warriors TSN January 29, 2024 9pm Bucks Nuggets TSN January 30, 2024 7:30pm Pacers Celtics TSN January 30, 2024 10pm 76ers Warriors TSN January 31, 2024 8:30pm Suns Nets TSN January 31, 2024 10pm Bucks Trail Blazers TSN February February 1, 2024 7:30pm Lakers Celtics TSN February 2, 2024 8pm Warriors Grizzlies TSN February 3, 2024 8:30pm Lakers Knicks TSN February 4, 2024 6pm Grizzlies Celtics TSN February 4, 2024 8:30pm Trail Blazers Nuggets TSN February 5, 2024 7:30pm Warriors Nets TSN February 6, 2024 7:30pm Mavericks Nets TSN February 6, 2024 10pm Bucks Suns TSN February 7, 2024 7pm Warriors 76ers TSN February 8, 2024 7:30pm Mavericks Knicks TSN February 8, 2024 10pm Nuggets Lakers TSN February 9, 2024 8pm Hornets Bucks TSN February 10, 2024 3pm Thunder Mavericks TSN February 10, 2024 10pm Pelicans Trail Blazers TSN February 1, 2024 2pm Celtics Heat TSN February 13, 2024 8pm Heat Bucks TSN February 15, 2024 8:30pm Bucks Grizzlies TSN February 23, 2024 7:30pm Cavaliers 76ers TSN February 23, 2024 10pm Heat Pelicans TSN February 24, 2024 8:30pm Celtics Knicks TSN February 26, 2024 10pm Heat Kings TSN February 28, 2024 7:30pm Grizzlies Timberwolves TSN February 29, 2024 7:30pm Warriors Knicks TSN March March 1, 2024 10pm Bucks Bulls TSN March 2, 2024 3pm Hawks Nets TSN March 2, 2024 8:30pm Nuggets Lakers TSN March 3, 2024 1pm 76ers Mavericks TSN March 3, 2024 3:30pm Warriors Celtics TSN March 4, 2024 8pm Clippers Bucks TSN March 4, 2024 10:30pm Thunder Lakers TSN March 5, 2024 7:30pm Hawks Knicks TSN March 5, 2024 10pm Suns Nuggets TSN March 6, 2024 7:30pm Grizzlies 76ers TSN March 6, 2024 10pm Bucks Warriors TSN March 9, 2024 7pm Mavericks Pistons TSN March 10, 2024 9:30pm Timberwolves Lakers TSN March 11, 2024 8pm Warriors Spurs TSN March 12, 2024 7:30pm 76ers Knicks TSN March 12, 2024 10pm Timberwolves Clippers TSN March 13, 2024 10pm Lakers Kings TSN March 16, 2024 8:30pm Warriors Lakers TSN March 18, 2024 7:30pm Heat 76ers TSN March 18, 2024 10pm Knicks Warriors TSN March 19, 2024 9pm Nuggets Timberwolves TSN March 19, 2024 10pm Grizzlies Warriors TSN March 26, 2024 10pm Mavericks Kings TSN March 27, 2024 10pm Suns Nuggets TSN April April 2, 2024 10pm Clippers Kings TSN April 4, 2024 10pm Nuggets Clippers TSN April 6, 2024 3:30pm Cavaliers Lakers TSN April 7, 2024 10pm Timberwolves Lakers TSN April 10, 2024 10pm Timberwolves Nuggets TSN April 12, 2024 10:30pm Suns Kings TSN April 14, 2024 1pm Bulls Knicks TSN April 14, 2024 3:30pm Mavericks Thunder TSN

NBA on TSN+ Schedule Date Time (ET) Away Home TSN Network October 27, 2023 10pm Warriors Kings TSN+ October 28, 2023 10pm Jazz Suns TSN+ October 29, 2023 7pm Hawks Bucks TSN+ October 29, 2023 9pm Spurs Clippers TSN+ October 30, 2023 8pm Heat Bucks TSN+ November 1, 2023 8pm Nuggets Mavericks TSN+ November 3, 2023 8pm Warriors Thunder TSN+ November 4, 2023 9pm Bulls Nuggets TSN+ November 6, 2023 8pm Celtics Timberwolves TSN+ November 8, 2023 7pm Celtics 76ers TSN+ November 9, 2023 7pm Bucks Pacers TSN+ November 11, 2023 8:30pm Cavaliers Warriors TSN+ November 13, 2023 8pm Bulls Bucks TSN+ November 14, 2023 10:30pm Grizzlies Lakers TSN+ November 15, 2023 9pm Timberwolves Suns TSN+ November 18, 2023 8pm Mavericks Bucks TSN+

*Schedule subject to change

