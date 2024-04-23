NBA playoffs roll on with tripleheader tonight on TSN

The NBA playoffs forge ahead Tuesday evening with a trio of Game 2s after a pair of wild finishes the night before.

The Knicks stole a win from the 76ers after scoring eight points over the final 27 seconds, highlighted by a Donte DiVincenzo go-ahead three that sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy and gave New York a 2-0 series lead.

In the nightcap, Canadian Jamal Murray hit a game-tying jumper over LeBron James and then won the game with an incredible step-back over Anthony Davis for the first buzzer-beater of the postseason. Two signature postseason moments in the span of a couple hours.

On tap Tuesday is a trio of Game 2s where all three home teams look to take a 2-0 series lead. A road team has yet to win a game so far these playoffs, with all 11 games being won by the home side.

The night begins with Anthony Edwards’ T-Wolves, who are coming off an authoritative win over Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Edwards scored 18 of his game-high 33 points in the third quarter and hit a pair of contested threes late in the frame, jawing at Kevin Durant as he ran back down the court after the first one.

Minnesota has not won a playoff series since the Kevin Garnett-led 2003-04 squad but got off to a convincing start with their 120-95 Game 1 win.

Despite the bark and bite Edwards showed in the second half, the 22-year-old guard was more measured after the game, knowing there is still plenty of work to do, starting with Tuesday’s Game 2.

“It’s going to be hard to beat these guys,” he said. “It’s just one game. They’re going to be ready to go the next time we play them.”

Next up is the Bucks hosting the Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round series, with Milwaukee looking to build on their 109-94 series-opening victory.

Getting off to a good start was especially important to the Bucks without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed Game 1 with a calf strain he suffered down the stretch of the regular season. Listed as doubtful for Tuesday, Antetokounmpo’s return date is still up in the air, allowing Damian Lillard to take the reigns as the clear No. 1 offensive option. Lillard scored all 35 of his points in the opening two quarters and Khris Middleton chipped in with an efficient 23 to help the Bucks hold off a 36-point, 13-rebound performance from Pascal Siakam.

“I don’t think that it’s all on me but I know that I’ve got to be a little bit more aggressive and I’ve got to step forward a little bit more assertively,” Lillard said after Game 1. “In the playoffs ... it’s about setting a tone.”

Closing out Tuesday is Game 2 between the Mavericks and Clippers. Like the Bucks, the Clippers are without their top gun as Kawhi Leonard continues to sit with an ailing right knee. But also like the Bucks, L.A. was able cruise to 109-97 win Sunday behind 28 points from James Harden.

Leonard, who has missed nine straight contests, is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday but reports indicate he hasn’t done much contact work in practice, indicating he’s likely to sit Game 2.

Luke Doncic (33) and Kyrie Irving (31) combined for 64 points in Dallas’ Game 1 loss compared to a total of 33 from the rest of the Mavs. But the poor offensive showing wasn’t head coach Jason Kidd’s primary concern, saying his team wasn’t ready to match the intensity the Clippers showed.

“They were physical and we were passive,” Kidd said.

Irving is looking for a different approach from his team’s side Tuesday.

"It really centered around the foundational point of talking about physicality and this being the playoffs," he said.

“A lot of guys aren't used to being here. A few young guys aren't used to being here, so they don't know what they can get away with and what the refs are going to call. I think this was a great first test for us. We obviously failed and we came out with a loss, but I think there are some things we can take into Game 2."