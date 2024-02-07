The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Here are some of the latest news and rumours from around the league as the deadline approaches.

Brown continues to draw interest

Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown continues to draw interest leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the New York Knicks have spoken with the Raptors about Brown with discussions centring around Evan Fournier and draft compensation.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast that there is a "very good chance he moves" and lists the Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks as potential fits. Wojnarowski adds the Raptors are looking for a return in the neighbourhood of a first-round pick in exchange for Brown.

Brown was acquired from the Indiana Pacers as part of the Pascal Siakam trade last month, but rumours have indicated he won't be part of the Raptors' plans long term.

The 27-year-old has played nine games since arriving in Toronto, averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He averaged 12.1 points with Indiana prior to the deal.

Celtics looking at Raptors' Porter Jr.

The Boston Celtics are trying to bolster their bench unit and could use their $6.25 million traded-player exception to target a veteran such as Otto Porter Jr. of the Toronto Raptors or Lonnie Walker IV ofthe Brooklyn Nets.

Porter signed as a free agent with the Raptors in July of 2022 but has only appeared in a total of 23 games over the previous two seasons. The 30-year-old is averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting .424 from the field in 15 games so far this season.

Walker, 25, averages 12.0 points per game on .476 from the field in 31 outings so far this season for the Nets, his first in Brooklyn.

76ers still in the market to add?

The Philadelphia 76ers are aiming to be buyers at the trade deadline despite an injury that will keep star centre and former MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid out at least a month.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Sixers will be buyers and could turn to the backup centre market for a player like Andre Drummond or Kelly Olynyk, who could fill in for Embiid in the short term.

“They know they have a tight window with Joel Embiid. They know there’s risk in doing a deal, or deals here, and then he doesn’t come back this season, or he’s not himself. But I think they’re willing to live with that risk," Wojnarowski said.

Embiid had a meniscus procedure in his left knee on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Wiggins generating interest?

Canadian Andrew Wiggins is the player on the Golden State Warriors who has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer.

Fischer adds the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have considered trading for the former No. 1 overall pick and adds any deal with the Bucks would likely involve Bobby Portis for salary reasons. According to Fischer, Milwaukee would "think long and hard" before parting with the fiery forward in any deal.

Wiggins is averaging a career low 12.2 points per game this season as the Warriors sit outside the play-in in 11th place in the West at 22-25.