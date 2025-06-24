The NBA's eventful start to the off-season continued Tuesday afternoon with a sizeable trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

The Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

As Charania notes, the move gives the Wizards nearly $100 million in cap space for 2026 with McCollum on an expiring deal. He scored 21.1 points per game in 56 games in 2024-25 with the Pelicans, his fourth season in the Big Easy.

Poole, 26, averaged 20.5 points in 68 games last season for Washington.

