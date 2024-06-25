Bryson Graham has been named general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team announced the promotion on Tuesday in the wake of Trajan Langdon's departure for the Detroit Pistons.

Graham, 37, initially joined the team as an intern in 2010 and worked his way up to assistant GM in 2019.

A native of San Antonio, Graham played collegiately at Texas A&M.

Graham becomes the sixth permanent GM in franchise history.

The team also announced the hiring of Jon Moul as director of cap and strategy.