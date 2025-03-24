NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karlo Matkovic had a season-high 19 points and eight assists, Antonio Reeves had five 3-pointers and 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-99 on Monday night.

Rookie Yves Missi finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, Kelly Olynyk added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Keion Brooks Jr. added 10 points for New Orleans, which shot 43% (15 for 35) from long distance.

Two-time All-Star Zion Williamson missed his third straight game for the Pelicans. He has been sidelined since hurting his back in a hard fall in a game against Minnesota on Wednesday. CJ McCollum, who scored 40 points in a loss to Detroit on Sunday, did not play.

Justin Edwards and Jared Butler, from nearby Reserve, Louisiana, scored 19 point apiece as Philadelphia dropped its fifth straight and finished a six-game trip 1-5. Jeff Dowtin Jr., Guerschon Yabusele and Chuma Okeke each scored 12 points. Quentin Grimes, who scored 26 points in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday, was rested.

Takeaways

New Orleans snapped a two-game skid, winning for the second time in seven games. The Sixers' struggles continued without their big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, losing for the eighth time in nine games.

Key moment

Philadelphia erased a nine-point halftime deficit with 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point distance starting the third quarter. But, the Pelicans closed out the third on a 16-2 run for a 15-point lead heading into the fourth.

Key stat

The Pelicans shot 4 for 17 from 3-point distance in the first half for a nine-point lead at the break. New Orleans made 8 of 11 shots from distance in the third and opened up a 15-point lead.

Up next

Philadelphia opens a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Washington. New Orleans hosts Golden State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA