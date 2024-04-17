New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss Friday's must-win Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Williamson will be evaluated in two weeks.

Williamson had 40 points and 11 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's Play-In game but left the game with three minutes to go and did not return.

The 23-year-old had his healthiest season this year since entering the league, averaging 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 70 games this season for the Pelicans. Williamson played in just 29 games in 2022-23 and missed the entire 2021-22 season the year before.

The No. 1 pick in 2019 out of Duke, Williamson is a two-time All-Star and averages 24.7 points a night for his career.

