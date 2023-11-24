NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points, Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to add 20 and spark a huge turnaround, and the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 100-98 on Friday night and stay alive in the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

RJ Barrett finished with 18 points for the Knicks, who fell way behind after surrendering a 19-0 run to begin the second half, then rallied by outscoring the Heat 29-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points but missed a potential winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks tied the Heat at 2-1 in the Eastern Conference's Group B, where the Milwaukee Bucks are in first place at 3-0. They face the Heat in the final group game for both teams.

It was the first meeting of the season between the Knicks and Heat since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, which Miami won en route to the NBA Finals.

Miami trailed by one point to start the second half before scoring the first 19 points to take a 69-51 lead with 7:58 to play in the third quarter.

It appeared the Heat were going rout the Knicks and extended their lead to 83-62 with 3:40 left in the period thanks to a three-point play from Butler.

New York trailed 96-87 with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter before mounting a furious comeback.

The Knicks then rattled off 12 straight points, capped by Brunson’s 3-pointer from the left wing that made it 99-96 with 1:24 left in regulation.

Adebayo hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 99-98 with 15 seconds to go before Brunson hit a free throw but missed the second, setting up Butler’s potential game-winning shot before he missed in front of the Knicks bench.

UP NEXT:

Heat: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night to conclude their five-game road trip.

Knicks: Continue their four-game homestand, hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.