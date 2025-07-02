The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Brown will take over from Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 1999.

Thibodeau and the Knicks increased their win total in each of the last three seasons and won a total of four playoff series in three years. New York's 51 wins this past season were the most since their 54-win season in 2012-13.

Brown most recently coached the Sacramento Kings, who fired him after 31 games last season with a 13-18 record. He went 107-88 in two and a half seasons with Sacramento.

More to come.