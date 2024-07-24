The New York Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2027-28 season.

Thibodeau is a two-time winner of the NBA Coach of the Year Award and led the Knicks to the conference semifinal for the second year in a row. The Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference last season at 50-32, their best season since they won 54 games in 2012-13. Last season was the third time since 2000 the franchise had won 50 or more games in a season.

The 66-year-old took over as Knicks head coach in 2020 and has led the team to three playoff appearances in four seasons, going a combined 175-143 during the regular season.

Prior to his in New York, Thibodeau coached the Chicago Bulls from 2011 to 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

More to come.