The New York Knicks appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario with Julius Randle.

The team announced Thursday that the two-time All-Star forward incurred a dislocated shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Randle, 29, was injured during the team's 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night when he fell to the floor on an attempted layup after colliding with Jaime Jaquez Jr. He has not played since.

A native of Dallas, Randle is in his 10th NBA season and fifth with the Knicks.

In 46 games this season, he's averaged 24.0 points on .472 shooting with 9.2 boards and 5.0 assists over 35.4 minutes a night.