The already banged-up New York Knicks will be without the services of OG Anunoby for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the forward is out with a hamstring strain incurred in the Knicks' 130-121 Game 2 victory.

The Knicks lead the best-of-seven second-round series 2-0.

The injury to the 26-year-old London native occurred in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game. Anunoby left and did not return.

Acquired from the Toronto Raptors in December, the Indiana product appeared in 23 games with the Knicks, averaging 14.1 points on .488 shooting, 4.4 boards and 1.5 assists over 34.9 minutes a night.

The Knicks are 25-5 with Anunoby in the lineup in the regular season and playoffs.

The Knicks are already without the services of Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who is set to miss six to eight weeks, and Bojan Bogdanovic, who will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Game 3 is set for Friday night in Indianapolis.