Could Bruce Brown's stay in Toronto be a short one?

SNY's Ian Begley reports the New York Knicks will pursue the swingman acquired by the Raptors from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in the Pascal Siakam trade should he become available.

Brown, 27, signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers in the offseason after winning an NBA championship last summer with the Denver Nuggets.

He appeared in 33 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 12.1 points on .475 shooting, 4.7 boards and 3.0 assists over 29.7 minutes a night.

The Knicks had been greatly interested in the player as a free agent, but were unable to match the Pacers' offer.

Begley notes that NBA rules dictate that should the Raptors decide to trade Brown, he would not be able to be packaged with any other assets in any trade. The Knicks could use guard Evan Fournier's salary of $18.857 million to facilitate a trade with another young player, potentially Quentin Grimes, or draft compensation in a deal.

A native of Boston, Brown is in his sixth NBA season, having also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.