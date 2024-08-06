You can call Jalen Brunson "Captain" now.

The New York Knicks announced Tuesday that the guard has been named the 36th captain in franchise history.

“The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York.”

The 27-year-old Brunson becomes the first captain on the team since Lance Thomas in the 2018-2019 season.

A native of New Brunswick, NJ, Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the team last month that takes him through the 2028-2029 season.

The Villanova product is set to enter his seventh NBA season and third with the Knicks after having spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

An All-Star for the first time last season, Brunson averaged 28.7 points on .479 shooting, 6.7 assists and 3.6 boards over 35.4 minutes a night in 77 games. He finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting.

Brunson is the son of former Toronto Raptors guard Rick Brunson.