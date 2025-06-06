Could Jason Kidd make a return to the New York Knicks?

Marc Stein reports the team plans to ask the Dallas Mavericks to speak to their head coach about their vacancy?

In a surprise move, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday after back-to-back 50-win seasons and the team's first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

Kidd, 52, spent the last season of his Hall of Fame career with the Knicks in 2012-2013.

A native of San Francisco, Kidd has led the Mavs for the past four seasons, missing the playoffs this past spring a year after taking the team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs finished with a 39-43 record in a tumultuous season marked by the shock trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and a litany of injuries.

Prior to joining the Mavs, Kidd served as head coach of both the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. In nine seasons as a head coach, Kidd has a record of 362-339.

One of the best point guards of his generation, Kidd was a 10-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive First Team selection over his 19-year career.

A product of Cal, Kidd appeared in 1,391 career games with the Knicks, Mavs, New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns.

He won an NBA title as a player in 2011 as a member of the Mavs and another in 2020 as an assistant coach with the Lakers.