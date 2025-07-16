New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart has undergone a procedure on his finger, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hart, 30, picked up an injury to his right ring finger during the playoffs. He's expected to resume basketball activities later in the summer.

A native of Silver Spring, MD, Hart is set to enter his ninth NBA season and third with the Knicks. He appeared in 77 games for the team last season, averaging 13.6 points on .525 shooting, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists, both career highs, over 37.6 minutes a night.

The winner of the 2016 National Championship at Villanova, Hart was originally selected with the 30th overall selection of the 2017 NBA Draft.

For his career, Hart has appeared in 530 games for the Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

Hart signed a four-year, $80.9 million deal with the team ahead of last season.